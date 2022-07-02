Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $$13.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

