Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in June

Jul 2nd, 2022

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $$13.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Kansai Paint has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

About Kansai Paint (Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

Further Reading

