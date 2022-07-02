Karura (KAR) Trading Up 43.2% This Week

Karura (KAR) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Karura has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

