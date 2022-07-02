Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits Market Cap of $195,544.25

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $195,544.25 and approximately $93,215.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

