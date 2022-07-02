KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 420,112,649 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £27.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78.
KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)
