KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 420,112,649 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £27.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78.

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

