Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading Down 6.2%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50. 1,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 54,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $5,403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.