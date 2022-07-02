KeyCorp Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $314.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $371.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $317.56.

ESS opened at $266.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,714.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

