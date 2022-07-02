KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shares of IS stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. ironSource has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

