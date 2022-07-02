KeyCorp Trims Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price to $22.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

