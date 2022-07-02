KeyCorp Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.85.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

