Kiaro (CVE:KO) Trading 25% Higher

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 200,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 149,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

Kiaro Company Profile (CVE:KO)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

