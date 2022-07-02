Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after purchasing an additional 368,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after purchasing an additional 470,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

