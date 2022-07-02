Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,623 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

