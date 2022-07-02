Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

KTRA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 985,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

