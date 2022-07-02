KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Down 38.0% in June

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:KAHC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,879. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 508,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 217.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 662,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.