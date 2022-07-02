KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

