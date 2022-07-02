Klaytn Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $669.60 million and approximately $21.96 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00154964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00623718 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085009 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016335 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,437,566 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

