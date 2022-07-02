Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

