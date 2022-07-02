Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 444,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KBAGF stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

