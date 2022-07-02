Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VYM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98.

