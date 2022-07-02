Kryptomon Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $50,270.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00146813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00803527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kryptomon Coin Trading

