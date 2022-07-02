Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KBNT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,928. Kubient has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.83.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 44.41% and a negative net margin of 370.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kubient by 64.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

