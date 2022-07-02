L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.64

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 154476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €140.91 ($149.90) to €135.00 ($143.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($147.00) to €145.45 ($154.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($167.31) to €160.91 ($171.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
