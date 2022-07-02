L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.64

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 154476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €140.91 ($149.90) to €135.00 ($143.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($147.00) to €145.45 ($154.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($167.31) to €160.91 ($171.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

