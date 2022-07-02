Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $15.56 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,502 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 11.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

