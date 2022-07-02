Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

