Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

