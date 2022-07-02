Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day moving average is $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

