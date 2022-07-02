Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 2.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 504,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000.

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

