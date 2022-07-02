Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPLV opened at $62.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

