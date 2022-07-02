Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

