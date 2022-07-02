LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LCNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other LCNB news, Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $117,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

