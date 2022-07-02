Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14.
