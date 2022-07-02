Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.66) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 329 ($4.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $336.33.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

