Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($4.91) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.21) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.21).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($2.98) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The company has a market capitalization of £14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.15.

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 306,024 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36), for a total value of £838,505.76 ($1,028,715.20). Also, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,043.15). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,605 shares of company stock worth $3,147,340.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

