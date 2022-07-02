Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 8.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

