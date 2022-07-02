Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

