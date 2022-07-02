Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

