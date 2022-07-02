Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 36,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.9% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,268,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

