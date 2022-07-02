Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

