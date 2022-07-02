Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 1.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

