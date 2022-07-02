Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lennar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

