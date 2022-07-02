Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 3.5%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. 264,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 398,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610. Insiders acquired a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600 over the last quarter.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

