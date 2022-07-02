Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.16

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 3717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79.
About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
