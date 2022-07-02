Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.16

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 3717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

