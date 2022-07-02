LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

