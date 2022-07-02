LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $3,402.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,156,664 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

