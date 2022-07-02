Lith Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,994.00 (LITH)

Lith Token (LITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Lith Token has a total market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $20,994.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lith Token coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lith Token has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lith Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00174199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00760798 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00082670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016132 BTC.

Lith Token Coin Profile

Lith Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lith Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lith Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lith Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lith Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lith Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lith Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.