Lithium (LITH) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Lithium (LITH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $111,843.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lithium has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00452932 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,591,159,850 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.