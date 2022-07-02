Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

