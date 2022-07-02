Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 37,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Lixte Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $4.95.

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

