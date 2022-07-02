loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 333,839 shares in the company, valued at $701,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 1,148,223 shares worth $2,172,745.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

LDI stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.