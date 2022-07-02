Loki 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,253.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.29 or 0.05543221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00261615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00603024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00552273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00076824 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.